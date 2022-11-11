ASEAN leaders seek measurable indicators, timeline for Myanmar peace plan

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided on Friday that the bloc should ensure there were measurable indicators and a specific timeline for implementing a peace plan agreed with Myanmar's junta after "little progress".

The bloc's foreign ministers had been tasked with developing "concrete, practical and measurable indicators with specific timeline to support the five-point consensus," ASEAN said in a statement, referring to the plan agreed jointly with Myanmar's military government last year.

