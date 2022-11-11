TTP Commander carrying bounty of Rs 50 lakh shot dead in Pakistan

A wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander carrying a bounty of Rs 50 Lakh has been killed in an operation by security forces in the restive northwest region of Pakistan last night, police officials said on Friday.

The TTP commander identified as Obaid alias Mehmud was killed in an operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in Mardan District.

The encounter began after Obaid opened fire at the police after he was challenged by them, a police official said.

The slain commander was allegedly involved in the killing of a special branch official sub-Inspector Farid Khan in front of his home in Mardan District.

He was a wanted terrorist by the police in scores of terror acts. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt had fixed a Rs 50 lakh bounty on the slain terrorist.

Earlier, on November 7, another TTP commander named Liaqat was killed during a search operation in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber tribal district.

He was also said to have been involved in several terrorist attacks in Peshawar and surrounding areas.

