Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon says forced change in Indo-Pacific is unacceptable

To that end, he would help shore up rules-based efforts to prevent conflicts and ensure the principle of peaceful resolutions through dialogue. "Peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region is directly related to our survival and prosperity," Yoon said in opening remarks at the summit.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:50 IST
South Korea's Yoon says forced change in Indo-Pacific is unacceptable
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Asian region by force can never be accepted amid tension over the South China Sea, Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yoon made the comment at a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

Yoon said his Indo-Pacific strategy was aimed at fostering a "free, peaceful and prosperous" region built on a rules-based order. To that end, he would help shore up rules-based efforts to prevent conflicts and ensure the principle of peaceful resolutions through dialogue.

"Peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region is directly related to our survival and prosperity," Yoon said in opening remarks at the summit. "Any unilateral change in the status quo by force should never be tolerated."

Yoon also said he would boost shared economic prosperity based on an "open, fair order" and step up cooperation with ASEAN countries to increase the resilience of global supply chains and economic security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022