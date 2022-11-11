Ukraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming right river bank in Kherson region

Ukrainian armed forces are in the final stage of reclaiming the right bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region from Russian troops, a regional lawmaker said Friday.

Serhiy Khlan, a deputy for Kherson Regional Council, also told a briefing many Russian soldiers had been unable to leave the city of Kherson after months of occupation, and had changed into civilian clothing.

