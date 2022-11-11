Left Menu

SAD chief lambasts AAP over law and order, says no govt in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:38 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday slammed the AAP dispensation in Punjab over the alleged ''deterioration'' in law and order situation, saying it seems there is no government in the state today. He claimed the entire AAP government is focussing on poll-bound Gujarat, while people in Punjab suffer.

He claimed that over the past six months the state has witnessed murders and loots. ''Gangsters are ruling the roost. Daylight robberies are happening, gangsters are extorting thousands of people and there is no control.'' ''People today are fed up. No government exists in the state,'' Badal said, responding to a reporters' question on the law and order situation.

''Today the situation in Punjab is like an 'anari' (naive person) being given a vehicle to drive. An accident is bound to happen,” said Badal.

He claimed the entire AAP government is ''sitting'' in election-bound Gujarat while ''people in Punjab are being looted. What could be worse than this?'' The Bhagwant Mann government also faced Opposition fire on Thursday following the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower. They claimed the state has become the ''terror capital'' of the county with a reign of anarchy.

Pardeep Singh, who was an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead on Thursday by six assailants in Punjab's Faridkot district.

