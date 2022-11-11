Total lack of sensitivity: HC on neighbours' ugly fight over car scratch

The Delhi High Court has expressed dismay over the unacceptable state of affairs after a man was beaten up with a cricket bat by the parents of a boy who was slapped by him for scratching his car.

The court agreed to quash an FIR registered in the 2017 incident and asked both the sides to do social service.

The complainant had initially slapped a 13-year-old boy for scratching his car. In turn, the kid's parents came out with a cricket bat and a wicket to hit the man, who suffered head injuries that were simple in nature.

''This is not an acceptable state of affairs,'' Justice Jasmeet Singh said in an order dated November 2, adding that both the parties must do some social good.

The court said it was a case which showed ''total lack of tolerance and sensitivity for neighbours by both the parties''.

Singh said that since the two sides had settled their disputes, no useful purpose would be served in continuing with the FIR, which was lodged in 2017.

It pointed out that a charge sheet has already been filed and a considerable amount of the police and judiciary time was wasted, the judge said.

Even though the parties have settled the matter, the conduct of both the petitioners and the respondent was not acceptable, the court said.

It directed the complainant to pay Rs 10,000 to the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee.

The court told the teenager's guardian, who owns a shop, to distribute a stationery kit each among 100 needy students of a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

It will be a set of one notebook of approximately 200 pages, two pens, a pencil and an eraser, the court said, asking the investigating officer to identify the school so that the material could be given to the headmaster and the process completed within four weeks.

The high court quashed the FIR registered against the boy's parents in July 2017 at the Burari police station under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.

Both the parties submitted that they have arrived at the settlement out of their own free will and without any undue influence, threat or pressure and that the complainant has no objection if the FIR is quashed.

