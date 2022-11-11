Left Menu

Online portal for filing RTI applications 'practically ready': SC

The Supreme Court Friday said an online portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the top court is practically ready for launch.A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said the online portal to streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act is ready for being unveiled.

Online portal for filing RTI applications 'practically ready': SC
The Supreme Court Friday said an online portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the top court is ''practically ready'' for launch.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said the online portal to streamline responses of the Supreme Court under the Right to Information Act is ready for being unveiled. ''The online portal of the Supreme Court for streamlining the responses under the Right to Information Act 2005 is practically ready for being launched. In this view of the matter, the grievance of the petitioners has been duly met. The petition is accordingly disposed of,'' the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by law students Akriti Agarwal and Lakshya Purohit seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online. Currently, the RTI applications with respect to the top court are filed through post.

The PIL contended that the e-committee has already provided an efficient mechanism for e-filing of petitions but does not provide the same facility when it comes to e-filing of RTI applications.

