HC issues notices to Nagpur prison authorities on jailed gangster Arun Gawli's plea on parole

Gawli is serving a life sentence in a 2008 murder case and is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:35 IST
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has issued notices to the deputy inspector general of prisons and superintendent of Nagpur Central Jail on a plea by jailed gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli seeking parole without police escort to attend his son's wedding.

As per Gawli's plea, he was granted parole for only four days, that too under police escort on submission of cash security of Rs 5 lakh and surety bond of a relative of Rs 5 lakh. He also needs to pay for travelling expenses of the police escort team.

Gawli's plea claimed he had been released on parole 12 times and he had returned to prison on the due date, so, therefore, there was no need for him to be escorted by police.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Vrushali Joshi issued notices to the DIG (Prisons) and Nagpur Central Jail superintendent and kept the matter for hearing on November 14. Gawli's son's marriage is fixed for November 17. Gawli is serving a life sentence in a 2008 murder case and is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

