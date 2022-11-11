Labourer beaten to death in Gurugram

A labourer was allegedly stoned to death by an unidentified person near IFFCO Chowk metro station, police said on Friday.

Identified as Munna (28), a native of Kathar in Bihar, the man lived with his family in Fazilpur village, they said.

According to his sister, Munna had gone out for some work on Thursday night and did not return. The family received information about his death on Friday morning.

Police said they were informed about the body at 7.30 in the morning. It was lying in front of a bus queue shelter near the IFFCO chowk metro station.

An FIR has been registered against an unknown accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hide evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at sector 29 police station.

''We have lodged an FIR and are exploring CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused,'' said Virendra Vij, DCP east.

