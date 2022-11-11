Four of inter-state gang held for abducting 8-month-old boy in Nagpur

Four people have been arrested for allegedly abducting an 8-month-old child from Nagpur's Kalamna area, a police official said on Friday.

The four accused are members of an inter-state gang that kidnaps infants to sell to childless couples for several lakh rupees, the official said.

''The four accused had abducted the 8-month-old boy and sold him to a couple for Rs 2.5 lakh. He was reunited with his mother after legal formalities and medical examination. A hunt is on for three more persons, including the main accused, who is a resident of Balaghat in Madya Pradesh,'' Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

''Two cases of abduction and sale of infants are registered against the main accused and all efforts are on to nab her. The other two wanted accused are a married couple from Kota in Rajasthan. They are neighbours of the complainant,'' he informed.

The child's mother had filed a case on Thursday evening and the arrests were made within five hours, the CP added.

''Mobile phone tracking and footage from 105 CCTV cameras were used to solve the crime. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the probe team,'' Kumar said.

