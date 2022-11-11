Maha: Tehsildar, agent held for bribery by ACB

The tehsildar of Alibag in Raigad district and one more person were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official of the Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

The two were held for seeking Rs 5 lakh from a person over a gift deed, the official said.

''The duo brought down the amount to Rs 3 lakh. The man approached the ACB. The tehsildar and his agent were held while accepting Rs 2 lakh near the Alibag civic complex,'' Inspector Shivraj Bendre said.

The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

