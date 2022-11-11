Rape suspect, who also ran car over Noida society security staff to escape police, held in Gurugram

A rape suspect, who also ran over a security guard at his housing society with his car while fleeing a police raid two days ago, was on Friday arrested from Gurugram, Noida Police said. Neeraj Singh, a resident of Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120, works as a general manager in a private firm. He was accused of raping a woman associate of his, who had lodged a complaint against him at the Sector 113 Police Station earlier this week, police said. An FIR was lodged against Singh under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and a police team had gone to his society, a high-rise building, on Tuesday to take him into custody, an official said. ''However, the accused had got the input of the police team arriving there and he escaped the society immediately. In hurry to leave, he hit a security personnel of the society with his car. ''The whole episode of him escaping and hitting the security personnel was caught in CCTV,'' a local police officier said. ''A fresh FIR was lodged against him for attacking the security personnel, Ashok Mavi, with an intention to kill him. This FIR was lodged after a complaint from Mavi, who had suffered some injuries in the incident,'' the officer said. The officer said a police team had been trying to track Singh, who had escaped in a filmy style from his society in his car speeding, and was located in Gurugram on Friday.

''Singh worked for a Gurugram-based firm. He was located with the help of electronic surveillance and manual policing-based sources and arrested today and brought to Noida from there,'' the officer said. Singh was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), police said. He was produced before a local magistrate and sent to 14-day judicial remand, police added.

