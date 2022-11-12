South Korea's Yoon says hopes for cooperation with China, Japan -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-11-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 08:51 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Saturday he hopes for the early activation of a mechanism for trilateral cooperation with China, Japan, Yonhap news agency reported.
Yoon was speaking a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- ASEAN
- Japan
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- South Korean
- Association of Southeast Asian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US plans to fortify defense ties with India to deter China: Pentagon
Japan in late-stage talks with U.S. for Tomahawk purchase -Yomiuri
China reports 1,506 new COVID cases for Oct 27 vs 1,264 a day earlier
Japan reports first bird flu outbreaks of season, culling 340,000 chickens
China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, policy uncertainty weigh