Odisha makes provision of Rs 25,000 cash award for info on fetus sex determination test

In a bid to increase the sex ratio in Odisha and to safeguard the 'right to life' of the female fetus, the state government has launched guidelines for wider implementation of the informers' incentive scheme.

Determining the sex of the fetus and sex selection amounts to misuse of technology and is one of the important reasons for declining sex ratio, said Health and Family Welfare secretary, Shalini Pandit.

''Information from peoples' sources will be very helpful in preventing this malice. Therefore, simplified guidelines have been issued to District Collectors and enforcement authorities for intensifying implementation of the PC and PNDT Act throughout the state,'' the health secretary said.

As per the guidelines, the informer about the illegal sex determination would be incentivized with a cash award of Rs 25,000 in three instalments of Rs 10,000 after giving confirmed information, Rs 10,000 after framing of charges against the accused and filing of prosecution report and finally Rs 5,000 on conviction of the accused in the court of law.

Pandit also said that districts were asked to build up awareness among the community for ensuring active participation of the people in the scheme. The districts would also set up reliable informers' network for timely transmission of information relating to sex determination. There would be separate confidential file and complaint register at the district level, she said.

''One contact number would be kept in place for receiving the complaints, and one officer would be designated for the purpose. On receipt of the information and complaints, the appropriate authority would undertake fact finding visits with help of the district task force members,'' Pandit said quoting the guideline.

Official data said that the child sex ratio is adverse against girls. As per National Family Health Survey-5 (conducted between 2019 and 2021) report, sex ratio at birth (SRB) is 894 in Odisha.

In this context, it was felt that people's information and community involvement would sharpen the enforcement and curb the abhorrent practice of sex selection, Pandit said.

