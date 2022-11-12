'Hundi' collection at temple stolen

A 'hundi' (offerings box) containing cash and gold jewels was broken open and the valuables were stolen from a temple here.

According to the police, the temple for Jains was burgled late Friday.

The priest who opened the place of worship this morning noticed the hundi open and the contents missing, said the police. According to the priest, an eight-sovereign gold chain and Rs 50,000 in cash in the offering box were among the collection missing. Based on a complaint, the police said they registered a case and were examining the CCTV camera footage to identify and catch the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)