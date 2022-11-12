Left Menu

Maha: Training workshop held for NGOs on 'gender nutritious panchayat'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:50 IST
Maha: Training workshop held for NGOs on 'gender nutritious panchayat'
  • Country:
  • India

The Palghar Zilla Parishad organised a four-day training programme for non-government organisations on the theme of 'gender nutritious panchayat' as part of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, an official said on Saturday.

The training was imparted by personnel from the Pune-based Yashwantrao Chavan Development Administration Prabodhini (YASHADA) between November 7 and 10, he said.

The workshop was inaugurated by YASHADA deputy director Dr Malinath Kalshetti, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer.

A spokesperson for Prasad Medical Institute, one of the NGOs that took part in the training workshop, said it was chosen as it had been spreading awareness among public, especially students, under its 'sustainable village development' project.

The 17 SDGs that have to be achieved by 2030 include alleviation of poverty and hunger, bringing about good health, quality education, clean water and sanitation, gender equality, sustainable cities and communities etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022