Left Menu

MP: PWD official caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe from contractor in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:54 IST
MP: PWD official caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe from contractor in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

An official from the public works department (PWD) was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught an executive engineer of the PWD department accepting the bribe at Nehru Nagar crossing, Bhopal Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas told PTI.

The complainant, who is a contractor, had alleged that the accused official had demanded bribe to clear his bill dues and a security deposit return totaling around Rs 67 lakh, he said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022