MP: PWD official caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe from contractor in Bhopal

An official from the public works department (PWD) was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught an executive engineer of the PWD department accepting the bribe at Nehru Nagar crossing, Bhopal Lokayukta superintendent of police Manu Vyas told PTI.

The complainant, who is a contractor, had alleged that the accused official had demanded bribe to clear his bill dues and a security deposit return totaling around Rs 67 lakh, he said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the official said.

