LeT militants, handlers booked for threatening journalists online

Police on Saturday filed a case against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one of its offshoots for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir. ''Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir. ''FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in Shergari PS,'' Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter. TRF or The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a shadow of the LeT outfit, had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley ''for their traitorous'' acts and ''nexus with fascist Indian regime.'' PTI SSB VN VN

