SHO arrested in bribery case in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a police station house officer in Ferozepur district in a bribery case, an official said on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a complaint was lodged by Gagandeep Singh of Kasu Beg village in Ferozepur district against Rupinderpal Singh, the SHO of Kulgarhi police station.

During investigation, it was found that a case had been registered against Gagandeep Singh and his son, Nishan Singh, at Kulgarhi police station.

This case was being investigated by the SHO. He demanded a bribe from the complainant to help the duo in this case.

The complainant further alleged that the SHO demanded Rs 80,000 twice and has already received Rs 70,000.

