Left Menu

SHO arrested in bribery case in Punjab's Ferozepur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:13 IST
SHO arrested in bribery case in Punjab's Ferozepur
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested a police station house officer in Ferozepur district in a bribery case, an official said on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a complaint was lodged by Gagandeep Singh of Kasu Beg village in Ferozepur district against Rupinderpal Singh, the SHO of Kulgarhi police station.

During investigation, it was found that a case had been registered against Gagandeep Singh and his son, Nishan Singh, at Kulgarhi police station.

This case was being investigated by the SHO. He demanded a bribe from the complainant to help the duo in this case.

The complainant further alleged that the SHO demanded Rs 80,000 twice and has already received Rs 70,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022