EU to grant Tunisia 100 mln euros in budget support -TAP agency
The European Union will grant Tunisia 100 million euros in budget support to alleviate impacts of the pandemic and support economic activity, state news agency TAP reported on Saturday.
The agreement will be signed on Nov. 14, TAP added, quoting the ministry of economy.
