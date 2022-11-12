Zelenskiy says Russians destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 23:41 IST
Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, mentioning communications networks, water supplies, heat and electricity.
In a video address, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops had taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region and were carrying out stabilisation measures in the city itself.
