Zelenskiy says Russians destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure

Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, mentioning communications networks, water supplies, heat and electricity.

In a video address, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops had taken control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region and were carrying out stabilisation measures in the city itself.

