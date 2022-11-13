Left Menu

CBI arrests two CGST officials in Gujarat for demanding Rs 75,000 bribe

The complainant also claimed that the accused had demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction, the probe agency stated.The CBI laid a trap and caught the superintendent red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at Ankleshwar in Gujarat's Bharuch district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000, an official said on Sunday.

The central agency arrested a superintendent and assistant commissioner of the CGST, who were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till Monday, the official said.

As per a CBI release, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from the complainant for transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi (both in Gujarat) through his jurisdiction. The complainant also claimed that the accused had demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction, the probe agency stated.

''The CBI laid a trap and caught the superintendent red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant. During the proceedings, the role of the assistant commissioner, CGST, Ankleshwar was allegedly found in the demand and acceptance of undue advantage. He was also caught,'' the release said. Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused and approximately Rs 1.97 lakh was recovered from the premises of the superintendent, it stated.

