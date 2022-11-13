Japan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that he and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have reaffirmed that their countries will work towards a swift resolution of the wartime labour issue
Kishida was speaking after a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.
Earlier, Kishida and Yoon held a three way meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea threats.
