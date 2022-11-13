Preparations underway in full swing for President's two-day Jharkhand visit

Preparations are underway in full swing for President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Jharkhand from Monday.

Murmu, in her first visit to the state after becoming the President, will visit Birsa Munda's village in Khunti district on the occasion of the legendary tribal freedom fighter's birth anniversary on Tuesday and also take part in the Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations on the same day.

The former Jharkhand governor will arrive at Deoghar Airport on Monday afternoon and offer prayers at Baba Badiyanath Dham Temple, a district official said, adding she will then fly to Ranchi.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, in an official statement, said that the administration has ensured elaborate security arrangements in view of the President's visit and entry of devotees to the temple has been prohibited from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

District Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat told PTI, ''We are fully prepared for the President's visit to the temple town.'' After reaching Ranchi, she will stay the night at Raj Bhavan.

Roads from Ranchi Airport to Raj Bhavan have been cleaned, street lights repaired, dividers freshly painted, and unwarranted banners and hoardings removed, another official said.

''The vegetable market near Raj Bhavan shall remain shut on Monday and Tuesday,'' Ranchi Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunwar Singh Pahan said.

On Tuesday morning, Murmu will visit Ulihatu village, the birthplace of Birsa Munda, in Khunti district and pay floral tributes to the tribal freedom fighter on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', an official release issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

There, she will inaugurate central projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Power and virtually lay the foundation stones of several Eklavya schools. She will also address members of women self-help groups, it said.

In the evening, the President will also participate in the state function of the Jharkhand Foundation Day at Morabadi Ground, where she will launch several state government schemes worth crores of rupees and virtually lay the foundation stones of several projects, another official said.

Ranchi district Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha said major preparations are underway at the airport, Raj Bhavan and Morabadi Ground and tight security arrangements have been made across the state capital.

The President will end her two-day Jharkhand visit after the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)