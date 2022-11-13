Explosion on Istanbul's pedestrian thoroughfare; 11 hurt
Turkish media on Sunday reported that an explosion on Istanbuls popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured 11 people. Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:17 IST
Turkish media on Sunday reported that an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue has injured 11 people. Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. The cause of the explosion was not clear. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement