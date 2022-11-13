Left Menu

Man killed by two inebriated persons in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:28 IST
A 55-year-old man was killed and his body thrown into a well in Imambada area of Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

Two persons went to victim Ramsingh Thakur's house in an inebriated state on Saturday and picked up a fight with him, during which they hit him with a stick, the official said.

''He died of injuries on the spot. Efforts are on to arrested the two accused,'' he added.

