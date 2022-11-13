Left Menu

Syria reports Israeli missile attack on central Homs area

Syrian TV said an Israeli aggression was targeting the province adding that air defenses were responding to the attacks.

Israel fired missiles toward Syria's central province of Homs Sunday evening targeting an airbase and positions of Iran-backed fighters, an opposition war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in London, said strong explosions were heard when four Israeli missiles hit the Shayrat airbase in Homs province. It said the missile attack targeted the positions of Iran-backed fighters in the area. State news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses were responding to “hostile targets” over Homs province adding that some missiles were shot down. It gave no further details.

Syrian TV said “an Israeli aggression” was targeting the province adding that air defenses were responding to the attacks. The strikes occurred after Israeli warplanes were seen flying over neighboring Lebanon whose airspace Israeli air forces sometimes cross to carry out attacks on Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

