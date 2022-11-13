Left Menu

Maha: One dead, four injured as groups clash over old enmity in Navi Mumbai; two held

Members of the the two groups attacked each other with sticks, iron roads and other weapons over previous enmity, senior inspector Ajay Bhosale of Koparkhairne police station said.One person, identified as Nazir Shaikh, was killed and two each from both the sides were injured. size5 Police have arrested one person each from both the groups, Bhosale said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 22:54 IST
Maha: One dead, four injured as groups clash over old enmity in Navi Mumbai; two held
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a clash broke out between two rival groups in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Saturday at Ghansoli, they said. ''Members of the the two groups attacked each other with sticks, iron roads and other weapons over previous enmity,'' senior inspector Ajay Bhosale of Koparkhairne police station said.

''One person, identified as Nazir Shaikh, was killed and two each from both the sides were injured. They were hospitalised. Both the groups lodged complaints against each other, based on which the police registered cases against them for rioting, murder, attempt to murder and others,'' he said. \size=''5''> Police have arrested one person each from both the groups, Bhosale said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022