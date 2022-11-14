Govt resuming selections of Parent Category EOIs to resettle migrants

The Government is ensuring skilled migrants can resettle in Aotearoa New Zealand with their families, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced today.

"We recognise the importance for migrants resettling here to have a pathway for their parents to join them," Michael Wood said.

"We are resuming selections of the Parent Category Expressions of Interest (EOIs), which will see New Zealand become an even more attractive destination for high skilled migrants looking to resettle long term.

"Knowing they can bring their families will ensure New Zealand is competitive in a global market, and will give people certainty so they can make the decision to come here faster."

The first selection of EOIs will be made today and will continue to be selected in date order with the oldest EOIs being selected first. Selections will take place every quarter, with up to 2,000 visas a year granted to people with existing expressions of interest.

"The Parent Category restarting will support skilled migrants to feel more settled in New Zealand and increase their wellbeing by having their family network there to support them," Michael Wood said.

"As we announced in October, the Parent Category is being modernised and updated to improve access to the category and support skilled migrants and their parents to settle in Aotearoa.

"Selections resuming today is the first step in this process," Michael Wood said.

