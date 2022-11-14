Left Menu

The world is watching us, says COP27 president, eyeing climate deal

Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told the climate summit on Monday that he wanted a comprehensive climate deal with "meaningful outcomes" agreed by Friday and reminded delegates that the world was watching the talks.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:00 IST
The world is watching us, says COP27 president, eyeing climate deal
Sameh Shoukry Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told the climate summit on Monday that he wanted a comprehensive climate deal with "meaningful outcomes" agreed by Friday and reminded delegates that the world was watching the talks. "Our common objective is to adopt consensus decisions and conclusions on Friday that will constitute comprehensive, ambitious and balanced outcomes of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference," he told delegates.

"It is now up to us all here to rise to the occasion and respond to the demands and calls from our communities around the world. We will accept no less than meaningful outcomes at COP27. "Time is not on our side and the world is watching. Let us come together and deliver now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

