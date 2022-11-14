Left Menu

Istanbul police says Syrian woman main suspect, detains 46 over bombing

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Istanbul police said on Monday it had detained 46 people in relation to an attack at the heart of the city, including Syrian woman Ahlam Albashir who is suspected to have planted the bomb.

In an initial questioning, the woman said she was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria and entered Turkey through northwest Syria's Afrin region, the police said.

