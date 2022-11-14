Ukrainian president visits liberated Kherson, thanks allies for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson on Monday, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city after months of occupation, a Reuters witness said.

"We are moving forward," he told troops. "We are ready for peace, peace for all our country."

He thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)