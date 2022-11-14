Ukrainian president visits liberated Kherson, thanks allies for support
Reuters | Kherson | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson on Monday, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city after months of occupation, a Reuters witness said.
"We are moving forward," he told troops. "We are ready for peace, peace for all our country."
He thanked NATO and other allies for their support in the war against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says its army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in three regions -agencies
NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
Russia hits Ukrainian hydropower plants in new missile strikes
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel offensive in Donetsk region
France seeks to rally EU over land routes for Ukrainian crops