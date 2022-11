BRIEF-Kuwait attracts 106 mln dinars in direct investment FY 2021-2022 -Kuna

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* THE KUWAIT DIRECT INVESTMENT PROMOTION AUTHORITY (KDIPA) SAYS KUWAIT ATTRACTED DIRECT INVESTMENTS WORTH 106.1 MILLION KWD DURING FY 2021-2022 - KUNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

