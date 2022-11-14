Show provision that prohibits VIP entry charges at Trimbakeshwar temple: Bombay HC to petitioner

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought to know if there was any provision that did not permit levying of extra charges for the entry of VIPs at the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district. A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and S G Dige was hearing a public interest litigation filed by social worker Lalita Shinde, challenging the levy of Rs 200 for VIP entry in the temple by its trust.

The petitioner's lawyer Rameshwar Gite argued that the payment of charges for VIP entry makes a distinction between people. He claimed the temple was a protected monument and managed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and hence the temple trust cannot levy such charges.

The bench, however, said the distinction is sought to be made for entry into the temple.

"If a person asks for some preference, then extra can be charged. Arrangement is made for those persons. You show a provision which says it is not allowed," the high court said.

"You (petitioner) can do social work in a better manner. We will grant you some time. We are not convinced with your arguments," the bench said, posting the matter to November 30.

The petitioner had contended that the temple was declared as an 'ancient monument' under the Ancient Monument Preservation Act (AMPA), which meant it was a protected structure. In 2011, the Supreme Court ordered for a nine-member committee to manage the temple. "The new trust committee decided to levy a charge of Rs 200 for VIP entry. Several complaints were sent to the Archaeological Survey of India which in 2015 held that the same was illegal and asked the collector to issue necessary directions. However, till date no action is taken," the plea said.

