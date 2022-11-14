Russia's Lavrov says he is in hotel, preparing for G20 summit - TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that he was preparing for the G20 summit and was in his hotel, the Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported.
Russia's foreign ministry earlier denied an Associated Press report that Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery".
