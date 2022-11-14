Left Menu

Xi says state of China-U.S. relations not in both countries' interest - state media

14-11-2022
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the Indonesian island of Bali that the current state of China-U.S. relations was not in the interests of both countries and that they needed to 'steer the rudder', according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In the first in-person talks between both leaders since Biden became president, Xi also said that statesmen should think about and clarify the direction of development of their own countries, as well as consider and clarify the way to get along with other countries and the world.

