UK pledges £1 billion to fight AIDs, tuberculosis and malaria

The British government said on Monday it would pledge £1 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments.

Updated: 14-11-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:07 IST
Andrew Mitchell Image Credit: Flickr
  • United Kingdom

The British government said on Monday it would pledge £1 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. Britain is historically a major donor to the fund, and its absence generated surprise in global health circles when other world leaders committed $14.25 billion on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

"This fund gives hope and opportunity to millions who would otherwise suffer," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister for development, said. The funding is for 2023-2025.

