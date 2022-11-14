UK pledges £1 billion to fight AIDs, tuberculosis and malaria
The British government said on Monday it would pledge £1 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government said on Monday it would pledge £1 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. Britain is historically a major donor to the fund, and its absence generated surprise in global health circles when other world leaders committed $14.25 billion on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.
"This fund gives hope and opportunity to millions who would otherwise suffer," Andrew Mitchell, Britain's minister for development, said. The funding is for 2023-2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- United Nations
- General Assembly
- British
ALSO READ
France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain
France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain
Britain’s Hindus are ‘smart, rich and very well behaved’: report
Britain says won't be drawn into Russian "distractions" over Nord Stream
Britain ditches aim to cut 91,000 civil service jobs