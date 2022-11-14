Left Menu

2 associates of forest brigand Veerappan released

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:21 IST
2 associates of forest brigand Veerappan released
  • Country:
  • India

Two associates of slain forest brigand Veerappan were released from the Central jail here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Three persons -- Madhaiyan (elder brother of Veerappan), Andiyappan and Perumal -- were arrested for the murder of forest ranger Chidambaranathan and two forest department officials near Sathyamangalam in Erode district in July 1987.

The trio were sentenced to life imprisonment and lodged in the Central jail here and Madhaiyan, who was shifted to Salem prison died a few months ago due to age-related illness.

Based on the pleas by Human Right activists, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the release of Andiyappan and Perumal, who came out after completing 32 years in prison, police said. Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu police in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022