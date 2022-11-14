Left Menu

CMC ragging incident: HC initiates proceedings on its own

If the allegations against them are proved, they will be removed from the college, he added.In educational institutions, discipline is most important, the bench said and adjourned the matter by two weeks, after directing the management to file a detailed action taken report on the issue.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:33 IST
CMC ragging incident: HC initiates proceedings on its own
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday initiated proceedings on its own on the ragging incident at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.

Shocked over the incident at a premier educational institution even now, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar initiated the proceedings based on newspaper reports. The senior counsel representing the college management submitted that immediately after coming to know about the incident, a committee comprising the college principal and hostel warden was constituted and appropriate action was initiated. As many as seven students were suspended and a criminal case was registered by the local police. If the allegations against them are proved, they will be removed from the college, he added.

In educational institutions, discipline is most important, the bench said and adjourned the matter by two weeks, after directing the management to file a detailed action taken report on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022