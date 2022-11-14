Left Menu

Jharkhand: Bajrang Dal protests activist's killing

PTI | Chakradharpur | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:42 IST
Jharkhand: Bajrang Dal protests activist's killing
  • Country:
  • India

Shops were shut and vehicles remained off the roads in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday as Bajrang Dal protested the murder of its activist.

The dawn-two-dusk bandh called by several right-wing organisations to protest the murder of Kamaldev Giri, 35, was peaceful with no untoward incidents reported, police said.

Bombs were hurled at Giri in Chakradhapur town on Saturday evening, following which he died, they said.

Shops and major markets across the district, including in Chakradharpur and Chaibasa, were shut as Bajrang Dal supporters took out bike rallies, protesting the killing.

The protesters also demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

Vehicles remained off the roads with commuters facing difficulty in reaching their destinations.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chakradharpur Kapil Chaudhary said adequate forces were deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the case, he said.

Clashes broke out between two communities in Pawan Chowk area in Chakradharpur town on Sunday when Giri's body was being taken for cremation, police said.

''Mild'' force had to be used to bring the situation under control, they said.

The administration is in talks with leaders of both communities to restore normalcy, Chaudhary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022