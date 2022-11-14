Left Menu

Money laundering case: Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on Nov 24

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:36 IST
Money laundering case: Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on Nov 24
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on November 24 on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Special judge R N Rokade on Monday reserved his order on Malik's bail after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The matter has been listed for November 24, when the court is likely to pronounce its order.

Senior NCP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Malik had moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.

Among others, the NCP leader had sought bail pleading that there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency had, however, opposed the bail stating that the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.

The ED has claimed that the accused was dealing with Ibrahim and Hasina Parker and ''there is no question of him being innocent''.

Meanwhile, Malik, through his lawyer Taraq Sayyed, on Monday filed a plea, seeking permissions for PET-CT Scan.

Positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that can help reveal the metabolic or biochemical function of tissues and organs.

The court has asked the probe agency to file its response on Tuesday.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed recently by the NIA against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022