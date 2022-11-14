Kurdish-led Syrian SDF group rejects Turkish accusations it is behind Istanbul bombing
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:42 IST
The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, denied on Monday Turkish allegations that the SDF was involved in Sunday's bomb attack in Istanbul.
Turkey has accused the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, the backbone of the U.S.-backed SDF, of responsibility for the blast that killed six people and injured scores.
