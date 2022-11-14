DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

** BALI, Indonesia - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold an "extensive bilateral" meeting with Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to discuss relations and steps to further develop cooperation ahead of a G20 meeting in Bali, state-owned Anadolu reported. ** ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi hold financial conference (To Nov 18)

** TBILISI - Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, arrived on an official visit to Georgia at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of this country, Juansher Burchuladze. ** HANOI - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a four-day visit to Vietnam (to Nov 17)

** BALI, Indonesia - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres holds a news conference on the first day of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. ** BALI, Indonesia - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Bali attends G20 summit.

** BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Great Lakes region, the Western Balkans and Iran, among other issues - 0900 GMT HANOI/SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Vietnam and Singapore with business delegation. (final day) JAKARTA - U.S President Joe Biden will visit Indonesia to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit. (To Nov. 16) BALI - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a joint news conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit. BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a large German-Asian business forum in Singapore. SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Singapore and holds talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong following which they will hold a Joint Press Conference. – 0600 GMT BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit. ABUJA - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and his finance minister Zainab Ahmed address economic summit - 1000 GMT. THE HAGUE, Netherlands - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg travels to the Netherlands where he will meet Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren - 1000 GMT. BALI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (To Nov. 15) MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Benjamin Diokno, delivers speech at a European-Philippines business dialogue - 0630 GMT. BALI - Leaders from the G20 countries and world organisations arrive in Bali, Indonesia ahead of a two-day summit (to Nov 15) GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

** BALI, Indonesia - European Council President Charles Michel hold a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit before the start of the welcoming ceremony. ** VIENNA - Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann ake part in a panel discussion on the euro – 1700 GMT

** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Calvino to speak in Senate – 1500 GMT ** BALI, Indonesia - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines og the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. LONDON - British Foreign Minister James Cleverly speaks to a parliamentary committee on the UK's future relationship with the European Union. BRUSSELS - EU-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation Council meeting. AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

** BALI, Indonesia - Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds a news conference following the closing ceremony of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali. ** BALI, Indonesia - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. BALI - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. BALI - U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. BALI - Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Indonesian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit. BALI - G20 leaders visit the Tahura mangrove forest on the second day of the leaders' summit in Indonesia's Bali. HANOI - Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrives in Bangkok for an official visit and attend and an APEC meeting - 0900 GMT HELSINKI - Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi visits Finland, meets his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto - 0930 GMT. GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

** BALI, Indonesia - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. ** LONDON - Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union speaks at event held by European banking and markets body AFME – 0740 GMT BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a political keynote speech at the German Retail Congress - 0845 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a political keynote speech at the German Retail Congress - 1400 GMT. BANGKOK - APEC foreign ministers having working lunch and hold discussions on 'Reconnecting the Region'. BANGKOK - APEC foreign ministers hold a second plenary meeting on 'open and sustainable trade and investment' - 0730 GMT. BANGKOK - Foreign ministers from APEC member countries hold a plenary meeting in Bangkok on 'balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth' - 0200 GMT. LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. STANLEY - Princess Anne, member of the British royal family will visit the Falkland Islands. (To Nov. 22) BANGKOK - APEC Ministerial Meeting. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

** BRUSSELS - EU's European affairs ministers meet to prepare for the bloc's Dec. 15-16 summit, be briefed on the state of play in EU-UK relations and discuss respect for EU values in Hungary as part of the Article 7 TEU procedure – 0900 GMT VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 ** PARIS - The French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Organization of La Francophonie.

** DJERBA, Tunisia - The 18th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie will be held in Djerba, Tunisia (To Nov 20) MALAYSIA - Malaysia holds general election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 NEPAL - Nepal holds general elections GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan holds key mayoral elections. MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. TIRANA - The EU holds a summit with leaders of countries in the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)