Important cases heard in SC on Monday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, November 14: - Forced religious conversion may pose a danger to national security and impinge on religious freedom of citizens, the Supreme Court said on Monday, and asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to tackle the ''very serious'' issue.

- SC refused to stay proceedings against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in FIRs registered against him in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

- SC granted to the Centre time till December 12 to file a comprehensive affidavit on petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law, which prohibits filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

- SC dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking declaration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 a national holiday, calling the petition a ''mockery of PIL'' and noting that such decisions are part of the government's policy.

- SC asked the protesting members of Bar associations in several districts of Odisha to resume work by November 16, saying their failure to do so may result in contempt proceedings or suspension of their licences.

- SC dismissed a plea by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde seeking transfer of his case, challenging the permanent suspension of his Twitter account for allegedly re-tweeting two posts, from the Delhi High Court to the apex court.

- SC agreed to list for hearing a PIL seeking to form a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat which claimed over 130 lives.

