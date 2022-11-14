Left Menu

MP: BSF constable preparing for equestrian competition dies of injuries caused by horse

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:35 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) constable died at the BSF Academy after being injured during a horse riding exercise in Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the Academy team was practicing for the All-India Equestrian Competition underway here, a deputy commandant of the premier facility informed.

''Constable Yorat Sudhir Pantharinay (33), a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, received serious injuries after suffering a hit on the face from a horse's leg. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' the official said.

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, who came here on Monday to inaugurate the equestrian competition, condoled the death of the constable.

''The BSF will help the soldier's family in every way in addition to the assistance as per the rules and regulations,'' Singh said.

