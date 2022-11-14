Left Menu

Restoration of J-K's statehood will help bring peace, progress: DAP leader Tara Chand

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:43 IST
Restoration of J-K's statehood will help bring peace, progress: DAP leader Tara Chand
  • Country:
  • India

Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will go a long way in bringing peace, tranquillity and progress in the region, senior Democratic Azad Party leader Tara Chand said on Monday.

He also urged the central government to address various issues confronting the people here.

''Leaders in the current central government need to ponder over this issue afresh and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. This will go a long way in bringing peace and tranquillity in this region,'' Tara Chand, also the former deputy chief minister, said at a function in Bomal hamlet of Akhnoor constituency here.

''It would be in the fitness of things if the statehood is restored before the assembly elections,'' he added.

Tara Chand, also a former speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly, said people in the region were feeling dismayed ever since Jammu and Kashmir's status was reduced from a full-fledged state to a Union territory.

''Everyone wants peace and development here, and those at the helm of affairs must devise systems to ensure these objectives on a fast-track basis,'' he said.

The senior leader said unemployment and price rise were at their peak and people felt dejected with the administrative machinery for ignoring those aspects.

He cautioned that the resentment could turn into violence in one way or the other, and urged the government to address the grievances on priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022