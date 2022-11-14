Left Menu

MP: Man gets life imprisonment for raping 1-year-old girl

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:21 IST
MP: Man gets life imprisonment for raping 1-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a one-year-old girl in 2018 and also recommended that the state government pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim's family.

Special Judge Surekha Mishra convicted Sonu Bansal under Section 376-AB (Punishment for raping woman under twelve years of age) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a prosecutor said. Bansal was also fined Rs 5,000.

Bansal had abducted the girl from MG Road when she was asleep with her parents and 4-year-old sister on September 29, 2018 and had raped her in a nearby spot, he said.

Bansal also tried to strip the four-year-old girl but she had managed to escape and alert her kin, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022