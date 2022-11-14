Left Menu

HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea alleging abysmal state of veterinary hospitals

The petitioners have contended the authorities were deliberately ignoring their statutory responsibilities and failing to ensure even basic standards of care.The plea asserted such abdication of responsibility was causing unnecessary pain and suffering to lakhs of animals in the city which are being denied medical care in violation of animal protection laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Delhi government on a PIL highlighting the “abysmal state” of state-run veterinary hospitals and dispensaries. The public interest litigation, which has alleged lack of infrastructure, manpower, hygiene, essential equipment as well as adequate supply of medicines in 77 such establishments, was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad. Petitioners Asher Jesudoss, Sunayana Sibal and Akshita Kukreja claimed there is a shortage of veterinarians and even basic facilities like electricity and water supply in some cases and sought directions to the authorities to forthwith address their concerns. The court also sought the response of the Animal Welfare Board of India and Veterinary Council of India to the petition. The petitioners have contended the authorities were deliberately ignoring their statutory responsibilities and failing to ensure even basic standards of care.

The plea asserted “such abdication of responsibility” was causing “unnecessary pain and suffering” to lakhs of animals in the city which are being denied medical care in violation of animal protection laws. “Due to lack of proper monitoring, the 77 Veterinary Institutions are operating in an arbitrary, unchecked, unregulated manner and have no regard for the welfare of the animals brought there… The budget and public funds allotted for the implementation of the policy and animal welfare, is a burden on the exchequer, and yet is not being judiciously utilized by the Respondents,” the petition filed through lawyers Supriya Juneja and Aditya Singla said. The plea claimed such abdication of responsibility was not only jeopardising the health of animals but also public health due to the risk of transmission of communicable and zoonotic diseases from affected animals. “The resultant lack of protection of the environment and living creatures is thereby violating the citizens' right to wellbeing and a healthy environment, and the increasing risk of zoonosis arising due to lack of protocols at these institutions is leading to jeopardy to the public health and safety, as protected under Article 21 of The Constitution,” the plea has stated.

It alleged the present system enables under-qualified and unqualified people to administer medical treatment without supervision of any veterinary office and “thousands of animals languish and die in miserable conditions because of the lack of affordable care”. The matter would be heard next in January.

