SIT formed to probe Bajrang Dal activist's killing in Jharkhand

A 15-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Monday to investigate the killing of Bajrang Dal activist at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The SIT, with Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary as head, will probe the incident and nab the culprits at the earliest, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Asked whether any headway has been made in the case, the SP said the culprits have been identified and raids were on to apprehend them.

Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri (35) died after unidentified criminals allegedly hurled bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk in Chakradharpur, around100 km from Jamshedpur, on Saturday evening, sparking tension in the area.

The administration clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC on the town in the wake of the murder.

Clashes had broken out at Pawan Chowk between two groups of people on Sunday when Giri’s body was being taken for cremation by his supporters.

''Mild force'' had to be used to bring the situation under control, the police said.

Several Hindu outfits on Monday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh across the district, seeking immediate arrest of the culprits.

Shops were shut and vehicles largely remained off the roads during the day.

The agitators also demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

According to the SP, no untoward incident was reported from any corner of the district.

