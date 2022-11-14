Left Menu

SIT formed to probe Bajrang Dal activist's killing in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:53 IST
SIT formed to probe Bajrang Dal activist's killing in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-member special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Monday to investigate the killing of Bajrang Dal activist at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The SIT, with Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary as head, will probe the incident and nab the culprits at the earliest, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Asked whether any headway has been made in the case, the SP said the culprits have been identified and raids were on to apprehend them.

Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri (35) died after unidentified criminals allegedly hurled bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk in Chakradharpur, around100 km from Jamshedpur, on Saturday evening, sparking tension in the area.

The administration clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC on the town in the wake of the murder.

Clashes had broken out at Pawan Chowk between two groups of people on Sunday when Giri’s body was being taken for cremation by his supporters.

''Mild force'' had to be used to bring the situation under control, the police said.

Several Hindu outfits on Monday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh across the district, seeking immediate arrest of the culprits.

Shops were shut and vehicles largely remained off the roads during the day.

The agitators also demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

According to the SP, no untoward incident was reported from any corner of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022