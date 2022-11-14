U.S. Supreme Court lets House panel get Arizona Republican's phone records
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a congressional panel to obtain phone records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, rejecting her request to block a subpoena issued in the investigation into the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters.
Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile from complying with the subpoena from the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee seeking three months of her telephone records.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US: Federal Judge in Arizona declines restraining order request, allows activists to gather around ballot boxes
Harvard and UNC race cases present test for U.S. Supreme Court
Bar associations of KP, Sindh express concerns over 'ill representation' in Pak Supreme Court
Opening statements in criminal case against Trump's company set for Monday
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks